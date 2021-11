Migration Crisis On EU-Belarus Border Artificially Created By Putin And Lukashenko - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov is sure that the migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border was artificially created by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko.

Danilov announced this on the air of the Studio 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is no coincidence that people appeared there. This is an artificial crisis that Putin and Lukashenko prepared for Europe not by chance,” Danilov said.

According to him, according to the Ukrainian intelligence, there are 15,000 refugees on the territory of Belarus, but this number will increase.

"There will be more to put pressure on the EU," Danilov said.

He noted that in the near future a meeting on the situation with refugees will be held in Lutsk.

“We invite the Ambassadors of Poland and Lithuania to the meeting in order to consider these challenges,” Danilov said.

He stressed that the EU's great help to Ukraine in this regard would be the provision of a Membership Action Plan (MAP) in NATO back in 2008.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 8,500 police and military officers will additionally defend the border with Belarus.

Ukraine decided to strengthen the state border with Belarus in connection with the possible influx of illegal migrants.

