Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi states that Ukraine should build an "intellectual border" with Russia and Belarus in the shortest possible time, this will require UAH 17 billion.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Monastyrskyi said that 8,500 law enforcers will additionally protect the border with Belarus.

According to him, such actions will help contain illegal migrants, but there is only one way out for a comprehensive solution to the problem - the construction of a reliable modern "intellectual border".

"The Ukrainian border is not equipped, therefore, in the shortest possible time, Ukraine must build an "intellectual border" with Russia and Belarus. UAH 17 billion will be needed to finance this project. These funds will be allocated from the budget," he said.

The head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko said that today there is no threat to Ukraine from the border with Belarus.

"The situation is stable and controlled, there are no threats to Ukraine yet. However, our service, together with the National Police and the National Guard, is working out all possible scenarios in order to protect the Ukrainian border from a possible breakthrough attempt, artificially organized by crowds of migrants," Deineko said.

