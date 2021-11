SSU Checking Possible Involvement Of Poroshenko And Hontareva In Case Of MP Medvedchuk Treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has begun an investigation into the possible involvement of former President, Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko and ex-head of the National Bank Valeria Hontareva in the case of treason of Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life).

The head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The corresponding version is being checked," he said.

According to him, the relevant criminal proceedings have been registered.

Bakanov did not give any other details and did not specify whether there are already results of this check.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU previously refused to say whether it was checking the involvement of Poroshenko and Hontareva in the Medvedchuk case, although Bakanov said that such a check would be carried out.

The SSU informed Medvedchuk of suspicion of high treason over the supply of coal from the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state enterprises.

