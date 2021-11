Prosecutor's Office Secures Compensation Of USD 16,000 For Pollution Of Black Sea From Delphi Tanker’s Owner

The Prosecutor General’s Office has secured a court ruling ordering the owner of the Delphi tanker to pay a compensation of USD 16,000 for the losses that were inflicted on the state as a result of the pollution of the Black Sea with oil products.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Odesa Regional Economic Court has issued a decision granting the claims filed by the Prymorskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa and ordered the owner of the Delphi cargo tanker to pay more than USD 16,000 for the losses that were inflicted on the state as a result of the pollution of the sea with oil products during an accident involving the tanker," the statement said.

According to the statement, prosecutors established that the Delphi tanker broke loose from its moorings in the Pivdennyi commercial seaport’s waters during a storm in the Black Sea in November 2019, after which it drifted and ran aground near the Dolphin beach in Odesa.

The waters of the Black Sea were polluted due to an oil leak from the tanker.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, a court gave the captain of the Delphi tanker a one-year suspended “restriction of freedom” in 2020.

The Delphi tanker ran aground near Odessa on November 22, 2019.

The concentration of petroleum products at the site where the Delphi tanker ran aground exceeded the norm 157 times.

The Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Kutsyi said at the time that the situation involving the Delphi tanker had been declared a local emergency and that the authority to remove the tanker from the Odesa seaport’s waters would be transferred to the state.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources