Gazprom Returns Volume Of Daily Natural Gas Transit Through Ukraine To Contractual Volumes - GTS Operator Of U

Serhii Makohon, the Director General of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC state-run enterprise, says that the Gazprom company (Russia) has returned the volume of daily natural gas transit through Ukraine to contractual volumes.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Gazprom is reporting an increase in natural gas supplies to the EU, but the facts suggest otherwise. The volume of daily transit through Ukraine simply returned to the contract volume of 109 million cubic meters after a decrease to almost 57 million cubic meters in the first days of November," wrote Makohon.

According to him, Gazprom has not booked any additional volumes exceeding the transit contract, so there is no need to talk about increasing natural gas supplies to the EU through Ukraine.

“Let me remind you that natural gas transit on this day in 2020 was 178.4 million cubic meters, and in 2019 - 277.3 million cubic meters per day,” added Makohon.

He also noted that Ukraine is ready to provide transit up to 250 million cubic meters per day, which is 2.5 times higher than the available transit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Makohon said that since November 1, Gazprom (Russia) has reduced natural gas transit through Ukraine to half of the contract volume, or to 57 million cubic meters per day.

In January-October 2021, Ukraine reduced the transit of natural gas by 21.6% to 35.3 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year.

