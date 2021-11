Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba have discussed the security situation in Ukraine with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the participation in the meeting of the Ukraine-US Strategic Partnership Commission, held in Washington on November 10, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting participants exchanged views on the security situation around Ukraine. Anthony Blinken was informed about the situation in the east of our country. The parties also noted the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure security in the region," the statement says.

In addition, the parties noted the importance of signing the updated Ukraine-US Strategic Partnership Charter, which opens up new prospects for deepening cooperation between the two states, in particular in the area of ​​security and defense, economic cooperation, protection of human rights and the development of democracy.

The Ukrainian side also expressed its arguments about concerns about the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project and threats to the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not have time to speak at a session of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow due to a meeting with Blinken.

Ukraine and the United States have signed a Strategic Partnership Charter.

He added that the document now reflects a new level of cooperation.

According to him, the signing of the new Strategic Partnership Charter will increase U.S. support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and will help to contain the aggressive actions of the Kremlin.

According to the text of the Strategic Partnership Charter, Ukraine and the United States declare their determination to deepen strategic partnership by expanding bilateral cooperation in political, security, defense, economic, energy, scientific, educational, cultural, humanitarian, and development fields.

Ukraine and the United States intend to continue a number of important measures to prevent external direct and hybrid aggression against Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for aggression and violation of international law, including the seizure and attempted annexation of Crimea and the Russian-led armed conflict in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as continuation of malicious behavior.

The United States remains committed to helping Ukraine with ongoing defense and security reforms and continuing active training and exercises.

The United States also supports Ukraine's efforts to maximize its status as a partner of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with enhanced capabilities to improve interoperability.

In addition, Ukraine and the United States intend to cooperate to facilitate trade partnerships between Ukrainian and American companies to significantly increase their participation in the economies of both countries.

The new Charter replaces the Charter for Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the United States that was signed in Washington on December 19, 2008.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources