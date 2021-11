China's first artificially bred endangered species of black-legged white-rumped langur (Pygathrix nigripes) appeared in Changlong Wildlife World. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A baby langur. Photo by Xinhua.

The monkey baby was born on July 9, 2021, a hundred days later, and it is still in the early stages of the conversion between drinking milk and fixed food.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the of black-legged white-rumped langur, or pygathrix, among the primates that are under the greatest threat of extinction.

Currently, fewer than 1000 langurs live in the wild. For many reasons, their population cannot be restored, and artificial intervention is currently one of the most effective ways to increase their numbers.

