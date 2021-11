Shmyhal Predicts 40% Of Ukraine’s Adult Population Will Be Vaccinated By November 15

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has predicted that 40% of Ukraine’s adult population will be vaccinated by November 15.

He made the prediction at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In general, we expect almost 40% of Ukraine’s adult population to be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the week,” he said.

According to him, more than 1.5 million vaccinations are performed weekly.

The prime minister also said that nine out of 10 hospitalized people were unvaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed at the end of October that it intended to vaccinate 70% of the country’s adult population by 2022.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources