About 500 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

According to the report, the Ministry of Interior Affairs expected the arrival of about 5,000 refugees, however, those expectations have not come true.

The source did not provide any information about their location in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs asked the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to allocate over UAH 0.5 billion to maintain Afghani refugees in Ukraine.

