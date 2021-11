NSDC Will Consider Sanctions, Energy Issues On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will consider the imposition of new sanctions, and energy matters.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source at the Presidential Office.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m.

The source did not inform about the subjects of the sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened an NSDC meeting for Wednesday, November 10.

