The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served new charge papers to nine former officials from the time of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych in cases of crimes committed during the mass protests in 2013-2014.

The press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation served the charge papers to nine former high-ranking officials - members of an organized criminal group led by former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. In particular, the former: Minister of Defense of Ukraine; the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and his first deputy - the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center; the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and his deputy; Chief of the Main Directorate - Commander of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Acting Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv; Deputy Head of the Main Directorate - Head of the Public Security Militia of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv; commander of the Berkut special operation forces, subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv," the statement reads.

All of them are suspected of committing grave and especially grave criminal offenses during mass protests that took place in the center of Kyiv from February 18 to 20, 2014, namely: committing a terrorist act in order to intimidate the population, which led to the onset of grave consequences and death of people; infliction of bodily harm of various degrees of severity to participants in protest actions, premeditated murders and attempted premeditated murders with the use of firearms and special equipment.

They are also suspected of exceeding power and official powers, which was accompanied by violence, the use of weapons and special equipment and entailed grave consequences for the rights protected by law, the interests of individual citizens, state and public interests, the interests of legal entities; illegal obstruction of the organization and conduct of meetings, rallies, street hikes and demonstrations.

It has been established that due to the actions of this organized criminal group, 76 citizens were killed and more than 800 received bodily injuries of varying severity during this period alone.

Charge papers have been sent to the suspects' last known residence addresses.

Also, in order to ensure that suspects have the right to defend themselves, copies of the written charge papers have been handed over or sent to their defenders.

It is noted that the notification of the suspicion was carried out on the basis of evidence collected over eight years, and is a prerequisite for the further completion of the pre-trial investigation and the opening of materials for review by the defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SBI served former President Viktor Yanukovych with new charge papers as the head of an organized criminal group due to the deaths of people on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in 2014.

