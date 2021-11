A writer and mother of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, Maye Musk, visited Kyiv at the invitation of Alyona Shevtsova, the business woman who founded the international payment system LEO.

Maye timed her visit to the release of her autobiographical best-selling book, A Woman Makes a Plan, in Ukrainian. Together with Alyona Shevtsova, 73-year-old Musk gave an exclusive interview to journalists of the Snidanok z 1+1 program.

“I admit that when I first read Maye’s book in Washington earlier this year, I even cried. It has become my guide as to how to climb up when it’s hard. When you are a woman; when you are a single mother with children,” Alyona Shevtsova said while explaining the purpose of inviting Maye Musk to Kyiv.

During the interview, Maye Musk talked about working on the book.

“My agent wanted me to talk about my life and the lessons learned. And even my children said, “You should talk about the struggle.” Because women need it! And the main idea of the book is how important it is not to give up. And when a woman has a plan, she is able to get out of any situation!” Maye Musk emphasized.

She says that she did not check her children’s homework or control them to provide them with the freedom to do what they liked and pursue their goals. In turn, Alyona Shevtsova as a mother-of-four believes that the main thing for children is to feel the family’s support.

“I try to be the best mother for them. For example, when my children call, I always answer them. And when the children go to bed, only I, their mother, tell them bedtime fairy tales,” Alyona Shevtsova said.

Maye Musk is a writer, model, certified nutritionist, the mother of three children – sons Elon, Kimbal (owns a restaurant business), and a daughter Tosca (a director and producer). Alyona Shevtsova is one of the most famous and influential women in the fintech industry of Ukraine. In February 2020, the LEO IPS founded by her received a currency license from the NBU, and in the summer of 2021 it became one of the four largest players in the Ukrainian money transfer market. The company’s supervisory board is headed by third President Viktor Yushchenko.

