EU Renews Travel Restrictions For Ukrainians Due To Rising Incidence Of Coronavirus In Ukraine

The European Union has renewed travel restrictions for Ukrainians due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine.

This is stated in the decision of the European Council, published on Tuesday, November 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The EU Council decided to exclude Ukraine from the EU "green list".

Also, the decision of the EU Council states that each EU member state has the right to decide "to remove temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers."

The list will continue to be reviewed every two weeks and updated as appropriate.

The final decision on the permission or restriction of one or another type of travel of citizens of Ukraine is made by each EU member state separately at the national level.

The exclusion of Ukraine from the EU “green list” does not mean the abolition of the visa-free regime, but the decision introduces temporary restrictions on non-essential (tourist) travel to counter the spread of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted earlier that if Ukraine is excluded from the European Union's “green list”, there will be no total closure of the EU borders.

