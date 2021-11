State Commission On Technogenic And Environmental Safety And Emergencies Classifies Cherkasy Region As "Red" E

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Cherkasy region as a "red" epidemiological zone from November 12.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on his Telegram channel following the meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the results (of the meeting), the State Commission decided to establish: from 00:00 a.m. on November 12, 2021, the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Cherkasy region," he wrote.

Thus, on the territory of Cherkasy region, restrictive anti-epidemic measures, provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger, should be introduced.

In particular, the work of public catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, non-food markets and shops is prohibited, as well as holding mass events.

The restrictions will not apply if 100% of employees and visitors to establishments (events) are vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Kherson region as a "red" epidemiological zone from October 15, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - from October 18, Sumy region - from October 23, Rivne and Mykolaiv regions - from October 26, Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions - from October 30, the city of Kyiv - from November 1, Volyn region - from November 8.

On November 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 18,988 over November 7 to 3,107,489, and the number of deaths increased by 833 over November 7 to 73,390; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 45.3%, and the number of new deaths increased by 76.1%.

According to the report, as of the morning of November 8, a total of 3,107,489 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 73,390 deaths; 2,537,565 had recovered.

On November 8, a total of 18,988 new disease cases were recorded, 833 people died, and 16,609 people recovered.

Therefore, as of November 8, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (18,988 vs 16,609).

At the same time, on November 8, a total of 2,967 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 16% over November 7.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources