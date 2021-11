The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, says that police officers can only check the documents of a citizen of Ukraine on the streets, but there is no talk of checking vaccination certificates.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are talking about checking the documents of a citizen of Ukraine. We monitor the observance of the self-isolation regime by our citizens. If we met a citizen on the street, he shows his document, using a tablet, the policeman checks whether this citizen should be on self-isolation or not. If this citizen should not be on self-isolation, we apologize and let him go further. That is, we do not conduct any checks on Covid certificates on the streets," Klymenko said.

On November 8, on the air of one of the TV channels, Klymenko said that the police have the legal right to selectively check citizens' vaccination certificates on the streets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police did not allow 405 employees to work due to lack of vaccination.

