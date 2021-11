Natural Gas Price For Population Will Remain Unchanged During Heating Season 2021/2022 - Deputy Energy Ministe

Deputy Energy Minister Maksym Nemchinov says that the natural gas price for the population will remain unchanged during the heating season 2021/2022.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“For direct contracts of households with Naftogaz, the natural gas price is UAH 7.96 per cubic meter, for heat generating companies - UAH 7.42,” the statement says.

According to Nemchinov, Ukraine has enough gas reserves for the normal passage of the heating season for all household consumers and the entire social sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has set the marginal cost of natural gas for the "supplier of last resort" at UAH 7.96 per cubic meter until November 30, 2021.

