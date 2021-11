Law enforcers have detained in Kyiv the head of the Donetsk prison Izoliatsia [Isolation], known for its torture, Denys Kulikovskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Deputy Prosecutor General Gunduz Mamedov on Twitter.

"Tonight at 02:30 a.m. in Kyiv, Denys Kulikovskyi "Palych", a representative of an illegal armed group and the head of the Izoliatsia torture chamber in Donetsk, was detained. A suspect in the organization, participation in the killings and torture of detained Ukrainians," Mamedov wrote.

He also noted that the operation was carried out by the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The SSU report notes that legal procedural actions are being carried out against the former militant.

In particular, regarding his delivery to the court for choosing a preventive measure, as well as obtaining additional information about his illegal activities.

The attacker was detained within the framework of a previously launched criminal proceeding under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 149 (human trafficking); Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization); Article 260 (creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law); Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, 4,000 people became victims of torture and ill-treatment during the war in Donbas.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources