Interior Ministry: Flow Of Refugees At Polish-Belarusian Border Likely To Be Redirected To Ukraine At Proposal

The Ministry of Interior Affairs does not rule out that the flow of refugees from the Middle East, who are now at the border with Poland, in the near future, at the suggestion of the Russian and Belarusian special services, may be redirected to Ukraine.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin has told Ukrainian News.

“Fortunately, so far no significant influx of refugees from Afghanistan has been observed. But there are also Belarusian friends who deliberately increased the flow of refugees from the Middle East by organizing additional charters. Russian and Belarusian special services can be reoriented to Ukraine," he said.

He stressed that at the moment the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working on solving this problem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Service does not observe an influx of illegal migrants on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The Polish Ministry of Defense has released aerial footage of a large migrant camp set up on the Belarusian side near the border.

On November 8, the Polish army was put on alert due to a large number of migrants approaching the border and a possible attempt to forcefully invade the country.

In addition, illegal migrants made attempts to break through the Polish border and tried to break the fence, the border guards had to fight back.

