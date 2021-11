State Border Service Seeing No Influx Of Illegal Migrants At Border With Belarus

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not see an influx of illegal migrants at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Poland has published footage with a huge tent camp of migrants at the Belarusian side of the border with the EU.

On November 8, the Polish army was put on alert due to the approach of a large number of migrants to the border and a possible attempt to forcefully invade the country.

In addition, illegal migrants made attempts to break through the Polish border and tried to break the fence, the border guards had to fight back.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources