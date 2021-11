The snowfall in China. Photo by Xinhua.

The snowfall in China. Photo by Xinhua.

A lingering blizzard since Sunday has brought record snowfall, the biggest since 1905, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local meteorological authority said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the average snowfall in the city reached 51 mm.

Meteorological authorities in several provincial-level regions in north and northeast China have issued alerts for blizzards, as sweeping snowstorms since last weekend affected road and air traffic disrupting normal life.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources