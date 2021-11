The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the arrest of Dmytro Perehudov, a former director general of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern and a former director general of the State Company for Export and Import of Military and Special Products and Services (Ukrspetseksport), in absentia on suspicion of embezzling USD 23,870,458.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Perehudov has been on the wanted list since 2017.

Perehudov is suspected of embezzling USD 23.8 million.

According to investigators, Perehudov and former minister of defense Dmytro Salamatin entered into an agency agreement with an offshore company, which was supposed to facilitate the conclusion and implementation of agreements with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense. However, the company did not do this despite receiving USD 23.8 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has put former Salamatin on the international wanted list and a court has ordered his arrest in absentia.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources