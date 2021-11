Bill On Supporting Businesses Operating On COVID-19 Red Zones Will Be Submitted To Rada Soon – President’s Off

A bill on supporting businesses operating in regions classified as COVID-19 coronavirus red zones will be submitted to the parliament soon.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement following a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to support businesses operating in the red zones. The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy is preparing the relevant bill, and it will be submitted to the parliament in the near future," the statement said.

Besides, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of state discussed the supply of oxygen to medical institutions treating coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko assured the participants in the conference call that there is no shortage of oxygen in these medical institutions and said that oxygen is being consistently supplied to all COVID hospitals despite the high level of its consumption.

Besides, Liashko said that 11.5 million citizens have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 8 million with two vaccine doses.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers on November 3 to present a program for supporting small and medium-sized businesses that comply with the sanitary and epidemiological standards that were introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in regions classified as COVID-19 coronavirus red zones.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources