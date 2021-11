Servant Of The People MPs Will Not Be Expelled From Faction For Joining Reasonable Politics Association – MP K

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s members that joined the Reasonable Politics inter-faction parliamentary association will not be expelled from the parliamentary faction.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, I do not think [that the parliamentarians that joined the Reasonable Politics parliamentary association will be expelled from the faction]. Nobody takes this seriously as some kind of serious story," said Kachura.

According to him, there was no serious reaction to this event in the Servant of the People faction.

Kachura believes that they simply created another association, of which there are already several hundred in the parliament, and that such associations have no powers like parliamentary groups.

According to him, membership of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction primarily depends on votes in favor of and support for presidential initiatives.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Razumkov has announced the creation of his own 25-member parliamentary association called Reasonable Politics.

