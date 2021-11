Member of Parliament Olena Shuliak could become the leader of the Servant of the People party.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The new head of the party will be elected at the party’s next congress. Personally, I will recommend Olena Shuliak for this position because, in my opinion, she has the necessary managerial experience for this work. Something tells me that the party congress will support such a decision and that Olena Shuliak will become the new leader of the party," he wrote.

Kachura also confirmed this information to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Yes, it will most likely be so,” he told Ukrainian News when asked whether Shuliak would become the leader of the party.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko has announced that the Servant of the People party will hold a congress on Saturday, November 20 or 27.

Kornienko intends to resign as the leader of the Servant of the People party to concentrate on his work as the first deputy parliament speaker.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources