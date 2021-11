The program of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "Green Country", which provides for the planting of 1 billion trees over three years, has been completed by 3.54% as of November 8.

The relevant data are posted on the program's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, according to the information on the website, 35,436,211 trees or 3.54% have already been planted, 964,563,789 trees remain to be planted.

The leaders in terms of the number of trees planted are Zhytomyr (12.69 million trees planted), Volyn (3.25 million), Chernihiv (2.33 million), Lviv (2.24 million), Kyiv (2.07 million) and Rivne ( 1.98 million) regions.

Least of all trees were planted in Kherson (19,000) and Mykolaiv (46,000) regions.

The trees are planted on an area of ​​6,780 hectares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, Zelenskyy signed a decree on planting 1 billion trees in Ukraine in three years.

