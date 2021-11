Razumkov Announces Establishment Of His Own Parliamentary Association Clever Politics

Former Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has announced the establishment of his own parliamentary association called Clever Politics [Razumnaya Politika].

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 25 MPs will enter the association.

Among them, there will be Servant of the People party faction members: Volodymyr Kozak, Vasyl Mokan, Roman Sokha, Nelli Yakovleva, Oksana Dmytriyeva, Valerii Bozhyk, Dmytro Mykysha, Artem Dmytruk, Olha Saladukha, Oleh Voronko, Oleksandr Bakumov, Olha Koval, Dariya Volodyna, Mykhailo Novikov, Roman Babii, Alina Zahoruiko, Kostiantyn Kasai, Dmytro Hurin, Yevhen Petruniak, Ivan Yunakov, and Mykhailo Kriachko.

Besides, the association will include members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Andrii Mykolayenko and Volodymyr Kabachenko; and a non-affiliated member of the Rada – Liudmyla Buimister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 25 MPs are ready to become members of the Razumkov’s association.

