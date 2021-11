Chinese game companies are expected to see their sales revenue surpass 290 billion yuan (about $45.33 billion) in 2021, data from an industry report shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Of the total, over 230 billion yuan would come from the mobile game sector, said the report published by the game research agency CNG.

The games independently developed by Chinese companies are expected to see sales revenue from the overseas market exceed $17 billion this year, according to the report.

In the long term, revenue from the overseas market would continue rising, said CNG, adding that more Chinese game developers also plan to increase further the share of income from the overseas market.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources