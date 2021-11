President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021. Photo/Xinhua

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech (Full text) via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Thursday, according to Chinadaily.

Here are some highlights:

On China's past

- China's opening-up pledges made at 3rd CIIE basically implemented

- China's overall tariff level has dropped to 7.4 percent from 15.3 percent in 2001, lower than the 9.8 percent the country promised when entering WTO

- China has provided the international community with about 350 billion face masks, more than 4 billion protective garments, 6 billion test reagents and 1.6 billion doses of vaccines

On China's future

- China will remain resolute in expanding high-level opening up, sharing development opportunities with the world and making economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all

- China will steadfastly uphold true multilateralism

- China to unswervingly share market opportunities with world

- China will steadfastly advance high-level opening-up

- China to unswervingly safeguard common interests of all countries

- China open to negotiations over industrial subsidy, SOE



- China to open more import promotion demo zones

- China to develop 'Silk Road e-commerce'

- China to expand opening-up of telecom, medical sectors

- China to implement stress tests for high-level opening-up in free trade zones

- China supports equitable distribution of critical medical supplies globally

