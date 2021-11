China maintained a basic balance in its international payments in the first three quarters of this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The country reported a current account surplus of $202.8 billion in the first nine months, accounting for 1.6% of its gross domestic product during the period, data from the administration shows.

During the January-September period, trade in goods posted a surplus of $379.6 billion, up 16% year on year. Goods exports and imports respectively rose 31% and 34% year on year.

Trade in services saw a deficit of $82.1 billion, down 30% year on year.

The administration also noted that the country saw a relatively high foreign direct investment inflow in the period, while outbound direct investment remained stable.

