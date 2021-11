Rada Ratifies Protocol With Belarus On Amendments To Agreement On International Road Traffic

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the protocol with the government of Belarus on amendments to the agreement on international road traffic of December 17, 1992.

281 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 0060, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, the protocol was adopted on February 6, 2020 in Minsk (Belarus) in order to intensify the process of liberalization of international road freight transport, namely the exemption from permits for international road freight transport for vehicles.

It is noted that the ratification of the protocol will have a favorable political, legal and socio-economic impact.

The protocol provides for the exemption from the licensing system of irregular passenger and freight traffic by road.

The implementation of this draft protocol will provide domestic carriers with new opportunities in the implementation of their activities.

Besides, Ukraine will be able to attract additional cargo and passenger traffic, because Belarusian carriers will be able to carry out transportation in Ukraine without permits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada had previously suspended MP from the Servant of the People faction, the chairperson of the committee on social policy and protection of the rights of veterans, Halyna Tretiakova, from participating in five plenary sessions for her remarks about the death of MP Anton Poliakov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources