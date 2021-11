The Verkhovna Rada introduced the declaration and registration of the place of residence (stay) in electronic form using the Diia portal.

A total of 238 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 5463, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The stamps in the passport and extracts from the ID-card on registration will be canceled, the change of the place of registration will be declarative, in particular, on the Diia portal it will only be necessary to indicate the address where the person actually lives.

Previously, to make a registration, you had to contact the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services.

The bill also defines the possibility of receiving services in electronic form, a list of all the necessary documents and information required for declaring or registering a place of residence.

According to the bill, the right of the owner(s) of housing is enshrined to cancel the declared or registered place of residence of third parties in the housing, which he is entitled to on the grounds specified in the law without a court decision.

Also, the document defines the electronic register as the only source of information about the place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the implementation of the mechanism for transferring information from the bodies that register/deregister the place of residence of individuals to the Unified State Register of Persons Liable to Military Service.

