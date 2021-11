The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has excluded the Ukrainian actor Valentyn Tomusiak from the list of persons threatening national security.

This is indicated in the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 1, Ukrainian actor Valentyn Tomusiak was included in this list by mistake.

On November 4, the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy with a request to exclude Tomusiak from the list of persons threatening national security.

Earlier, the SSU recommended the Ministry of Culture to take measures regarding the persons who participated in the filming of the Russian propaganda film.

Since the name of Tomusiak was listed among the members of the film crew, he was included in the corresponding list, however, a careful study of the composition of the film crew indicates that this citizen did not take part in the filming.

The SSU stressed that, thus, Tomusiak was included in the "black list" by mistake.

