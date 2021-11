The State Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies Commission has declared Volyn region as a COVID-19 coronavirus "red" zone from November 8.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in his Telegram channel after a meeting of the commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the end of the [meeting], the state commission decided to establish the ‘red’ level of epidemiological danger of the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of the Volyn region from 12 a.m. on November 8, 2021," he wrote.

Consequently, the restrictive anti-pandemic measures required by the "red" epidemic danger level should be introduced in Volyn region.

In particular, catering establishments, shopping malls, and non-food markets and shops will be closed and mass events will be banned.

These restrictions will not apply to establishments (events) if 100% of employees and visitors are vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the State Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies Commission has classified the following as COVID-19 coronavirus "red" zones”: Kherson region from October 15; Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions from October 18; Sumy region from October 23; Rivne and Mykolaiv regions from October 26; Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions from October 30; Kyiv city from November 1.

