There Will Be No Total Closure Of EU Borders If Ukraine Excluded From "Green List" Of European Union - Kuleba

If Ukraine is excluded from the "green list" of the European Union, there will be no total closure of the EU borders.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After Ukraine is excluded from the EU green list, there will be no total closure of the EU borders. This is a recommendation, and the final decisions will be made by each EU country. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is actively working with partners to preserve maximum freedom of travel for Ukrainians," the minister wrote.

According to media reports, the EU ambassadors at a meeting on Friday, November 5, agreed to exclude Ukraine from the "green list" for travel next week due to the worsening epidemic situation.

The final decision is expected to be issued early next week.

Note that if Ukraine is excluded from the EU's green list, the visa-free regime will not be canceled, but the decision will introduce temporary restrictions on non-essential (tourist) travel to counter the spread of coronavirus disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba allows the EU to resume travel restrictions for Ukrainians due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources