International Reserves Up 3.3% To USD 29.7 Billion In October

In October, the international reserves rose by 3.3% to USD 29.7 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of November 1, Ukraine's international reserves made USD 29,654.2 million.

In October, they rose by 3.3% first of all over foreign currency receipts in favor of the Government and purchase of foreign currency by the NBU on the interbank foreign currency market.

Foreign currency receipts in favor of the Government made USD 1.144 billion, including EUR 588.7 million – a tranche from the European Commission, and USD 431.9 million – from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

A total of USD 911.7 million was sent to redeem and service the state debt in foreign currency.

Besides, in October, the National Bank of Ukraine paid USD 86.5 million in favor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukraine’s international reserves rose by 15% and as of January 1, 2021, they made USD 29.1 billion.

