The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has added Russian comedian Maksim Galkin to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

This is indicated on the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Galkin was added to the list on November 3.

The list of cultural figures whose actions pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security consists of 259 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy added Russian actor Sergei Vorobyov and 29 other Russian cultural figures to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security on November 1.

