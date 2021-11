Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia has announced the resignation of two more ministers by May 2022.

He told reporters about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be two (resignations). But you know a good tradition, I won't tell you until the last moment. In six months," he said.

Arakhamia did not provide any other details.

At that, earlier information appeared in the media that the Minister of the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov could head the Kyiv City State Administration instead of Vitali Klitschko after the adoption of the law on the capital, which provides for the separation of powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

However, Chernyshov denied this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Chairman of the Rada Oleksandr Kornienko predicts the adoption of bill No. 2143-3 on the division of powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration in December.

