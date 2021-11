The Verkhovna Rada has appointed the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Yuliya Svyrydenko, to the post of First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.

256 MPs voted for this decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From September 29, 2019 to December 2020, Svyrydenko worked as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

On May 5, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Svyrydenko as the representative of Ukraine in the subgroup on socio-economic issues in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia).

In 2008, Svyrydenko graduated from the Kyiv University of Trade and Economics with a degree in Management of Antimonopoly Activities, holds a Master's Degree in Management of Antimonopoly Activities.

In the same year she entered the graduate school of the Kyiv National Trade and Economic University, specializing in Economics and Management of the National Economy.

She began her career in 2008 as an economist for financial work of the Ukrainian-Andorran joint venture AMP JSC (Kyiv).

Subsequently, she worked as an appraiser for the Chernihiv Intercity Bureau of Technical Inventory, Deputy Director of Eco-Vtor LLC (Kyiv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksii Liubchenko.

Liubchenko was appointed Minister of Economy on May 20, 2021.

