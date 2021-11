The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Iryna Vereschuk, to the post of Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

260 MPs voted for the appropriate appointment, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereschuk was born on November 30, 1979 in Rava-Ruska of Zholkivskyi district of Lviv region.

In 1997 she graduated from the Rava-Ruska secondary boarding school.

From 1997 to 2002 she studied at the military institute at the Lviv Polytechnic National University, which she graduated with honors in the specialty International Information and received the qualification Specialist in International Information - Referent-Translator, Officer of the Military Command of the Tactical Level.

In 2002-2006 she studied at the Faculty of Law of the Ivan Franko Lviv National University with a degree in jurisprudence.

From 2002 to 2007, she served in officer positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 2010 to 2015, she served as mayor of Rava-Ruska.

On July 21, 2019, she was elected as Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People under number 29 in the list.

In autumn 2020, from this party, she participated in the mayoral elections in Kyiv, where she took third place in the first round.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has appointed former Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznykov to the post of Defense Minister.

After Vereschuk, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the appointment of the Chairperson of the State Customs Service Pavlo Riabikin to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Yuliya Svyrydenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.

