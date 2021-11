The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has twice added Russian rapper Alisher Morgenstern to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

This is indicated on the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Culture added the Russian artist to the list as Alisher Valeyev for the first time on April 29 and added him to the list as Alisher Morgenstern for the second time on September 15.

This Russian singer is thus named on the list twice.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Morgenstern's concerts and works were banned based on the conclusions of a linguistic assessment.

According to media reports, the rapper has officially changed his last name from Valeyev to Morgenstern.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Morgenstern has said that he was scared to travel to Ukraine because of threats from the former head of the Odesa division of the Right Sector organization, Serhii Sternenko.

The Security Service of Ukraine has said that Morgenstern’s concerts in Ukraine are prohibited and that will not be able to tour the country.

