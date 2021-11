Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission Meeting Will Take Place November 10 – Kuleba

A meeting of the strategic partnership commission Ukraine-United States will take place next Wednesday, November 10.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the commission will resume its work after a several-year break.

Kuleba recalled that the commission is resuming its work following an agreement between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Joseph Biden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commission’s meeting will take place in Washington.

Ukraine and the United States are resuming the work of the commission.

