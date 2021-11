The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested a part of the property of businessman Volodymyr Halanternyk, who is currently on the wanted list of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) being suspected of a number of crimes.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

In particular, the court arrested his accounts and real estate.

The PGO did not provide any further information.

According to some media reports, in Odesa, Halanternyk owns stakes in the markets of Pruvoz, 7th Kilometer, and the shopping and leisure centers of City Center, City Center Kotovsky, Arcadia City, and De Paris boutique hotel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB suspects Halanternyk, Trukhanov and Zhuchenko of appropriation of land in Odesa.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest Odesa city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and set a bail of UAH 30.2 million he refused to pay.

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, has notified Truhanov and a number of other Odesa officials of suspicion of seizure of land in Odesa.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources