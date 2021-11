China has launched Yaogan-32 groups of Earth remote sensing satellites. It was reported by Xinhua.

The Changzhe-2C launch vehicle (Long March 2C) was launched from the Jiuquan cosmodrome, located in northern China.

It is indicated that this is the launch of the second group of satellites of the Yaogan-32 type. Later it became known that the satellites entered the planned orbit.

For launch vehicles of the Changzheng series, this launch was the 394th in a row.

Recall that in October, China sent a satellite cleaner Shijian-21 into space. It will be used to test and validate space debris mitigation technologies in near-Earth space.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources