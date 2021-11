Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Geo Leros has shown an offensive gesture to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address from the Rada rostrum.

That is seen on footage of through parliamentary meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Before that Leros had addressed Zelenskyy saying he was not afraid of telling the truth and that the President could continue trying to prosecute him as long as he wants.

"You are the main traitor in the country," Leros said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was taking part in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada during the appointment of Reznykov as the defense minister.

