The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed former vice prime minister / temporarily occupied territories reintegration minister Oleksii Reznykov as the defense minister.

A total of 329 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reznykov was the vice prime minister for reintegration between March 4, 2020, and November 3, 2021.

Reznykov was born in Lviv in 1966.

In 1991, he graduated from the legal department of Ivan Franko State University of Lviv majoring in law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, Reznykov submitted his resignation statement as vice prime minister / temporarily occupied territories reintegration minister, and on November 3, the Rada dismissed him.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources