The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has added Russian actor Sergei Vorobyov and 29 other Russian cultural figures to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

This is indicated on the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On November 1, this list included Russian actors Sergei Vorobyov, Alexander Zagulyaev, Pavel Bogomolov, Andrei Skabar, Ilya Vlasov, Anastasia Baklanova, Roman Gusev, Konstantin Gaponov, Vyacheslav Zemlyanoy, Maxim Shpakovsky, Andrei Fomin, Ilya Dombrovsky, Yuri Kotov, Lyudmila Yakovleva, Igor Luchikhin, Tatyana Burnakina, Yekaterina Nasonova, Andrei Penzin, Vladimir Miller, Alexander Romanov, Usein Degermendzhi, Alexander Klassen, Valentin Tomusyak, Yevgeny Fedorov, Roman Nikiforov, Dmitry Chudin, Alexander Lapshov, Yegor Popov, Mikhail Grishchenko, and Mikhail Razinkin.

The list of cultural figures whose actions pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security consists of 258 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy included the Russian film director Maxim Brius and 20 other figures of Russian culture in the list of persons threatening national security.

