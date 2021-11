Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that three more regions may fall into the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

He announced this during a briefing on November 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in addition to increasing the rate of vaccination, compliance with quarantine restrictions is also critical.

“Let me remind you that sixteen regions have already been assigned to the “red” level of epidemic danger. Volyn, Kharkiv and Ternopil regions are in the risk zone,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Economy, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the National Police to intensify control over compliance with the check of COVID certificates in shopping and entertainment centers and catering establishments in regions located in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

