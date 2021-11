The USS Mount Whitney has entered the Black Sea.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets met with the U.S. Army and Defense Attaché Brittany Stewart and other representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and discussed practical ways of the next stage in the implementation of bilateral agreements in the field of security and defense.

Special attention was paid to security in the Black Sea region and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation to guarantee it.

The U.S. Army and Defense Attaché announced that the U.S. Navy's headquarters ship Mount Whitney had entered the Black Sea and that the United States would continue to assist in the development of the Ukrainian Navy.

Stewart also noted the readiness of the American side to continue support and practical assistance to Ukraine in protecting the territorial integrity and deterring the aggressor.

The parties agreed to continue to coordinate joint efforts aimed at ensuring security in the region and developing the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the flagship of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service met the U.S. Coast Guard ship Hamilton in the Black Sea, which had arrived in Ukraine for joint exercises.

