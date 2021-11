The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has begun considering former president Viktor Yanukovych’s complaint that his rights were violated during the investigation of cases against him in Ukraine, as well as during the investigation of crimes committed against him.

Yanukovych's lawyer Vitalii Serdiuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The European Court of Human Rights has begun considering several complaints by the fourth president, Viktor Yanukovych, about the systemic violations of his human rights by the Ukrainian authorities,” the lawyer said.

According to him, the ECHR has begun proceedings involving alleged violations of Yanukovych's rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights during the investigation of crimes committed against him.

He noted that Yanukovych appealed to the European Court of Human Rights on October 9, 2015, alleging the following:

- that the Ukrainian authorities are unable to conduct an effective investigation into an attempt on his life in February 2014, when his motorcade was pursued and fired upon; the inaction during the investigation of this crime violated Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights;

- the investigation of the cases initiated against him is being delayed in Ukraine and the court proceedings cannot be considered fair and impartial because they are conducted by correspondence and without his participation in person; this violates Section 1 of Article 6 of the same Convention;

- several public statements by government officials violated the principle of presumption of innocence; former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko, and others made such statements. These actions also violate Section 1 of Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ECHR launched the relevant proceedings and requested written explanations and comments from the Ukrainian government.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court has authorized the launch of an in-absentia (special pre-trial) investigation against Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr in connection with the case involving the takeover of the Mezhyhirya residence.

