Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Deputy Head of the Office of the President Yulia Svyrydenko as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Head of the Customs Service Pavlo Riabykin as Minister of Strategic Industries.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the Servant of the People faction, as a coalition, sent proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce the above candidates for vacant positions in the government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada appoint former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov to the post of Defense Minister.

Rada dismissed Minister of Defense Andrii Taran, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Oleksii Liubchenko and Minister of Ecology Roman Abramovskyi.

